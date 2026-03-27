Tomaquag Museum hopes to break ground on new larger facility at URI this year

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NEW HOME: Loren M. Spears is executive director of the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, which has spent years fundraising and clearing regulatory hurdles to establish a larger, more accessible home for the museum at the University of Rhode Island campus in South Kingstown.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
NEW HOME: Loren M. Spears is executive director of the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, which has spent years fundraising and clearing regulatory hurdles to establish a larger, more accessible home for the museum at the University of Rhode Island campus in South Kingstown.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

The 800-square-foot building that houses the Tomaquag Museum, Rhode Island’s only Indigenous museum, is a tight squeeze for its 12,000 cultural belongings, well over 100,000 archive pieces, group tours and 16 staff members. The building can fit about 30 people at a time, says Executive Director Loren M. Spears. For larger groups, the museum must

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