Tony Mendez named to Board of Directors at the Rhode Island Foundation

Tony Mendez has been named to the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Foundation. As the state’s largest funder of nonprofit organizations, the Foundation awarded a record $56 million in grants to more than 2,000 nonprofits in 2019. Mendez is General Manager of Video Mundo Broadcasting, which operates WPMZ on 102.1-FM and 1110-AM. The station serves the Latino community in greater Providence. The West Warwick resident is a member of the R.I. Broadcasters Association and serves on the board of directors of the R.I. Convention Center and on the Community Advisory Board of United Way of Rhode Island.

