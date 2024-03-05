Tony Rey resigns from U.S. Sailing board of directors, mentions effect of lawsuit controversy

By
-
PROFESSIONAL SAILOR and coach Tony Rey has resigned from U.S. Sailing's board of directors in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by the national governing body filed against a foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Professional sailor and coach Tony Rey has resigned from U.S. Sailing’s board of directors in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by the national governing body filed against a foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard. The Associated Press obtained a copy of Rey’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR