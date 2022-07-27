Topgolf breaks ground on first R.I. location in Cranston

CRANSTON – Topgolf Entertainment Group is coming to Rhode Island with a multilevel sports and entertainment facility that is expected to employ about 400 people in the city.

The project broke ground on July 27 on a three-level venue, which will be the first Topgolf location in the state and one of the first in New England. The development project, led by local real estate development company Carpionato Group LLC, will be located along Route 37 at 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, behind a former Citizens Bank operations building.

“We are thrilled to be entering the state of Rhode Island, and more specifically, the wonderful community of Cranston within the Greater Providence metro area,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement. “We are focused on bringing more play to more communities, and Cranston is an excellent location to kick off some of our early efforts in New England.”

The 68,000-square-foot, open-air entertainment center will be equipped with Topgolf’s signature Toptracer technology. The venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and an entertainment area with “chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages.”

“Topgolf will be an economic driver for Cranston and Rhode Island,” said Kelly MacArthur Coates, CEO and president of Carpionato Group, in a statement. “We have spent a lot of time carefully curating the right mix for the redevelopment of 100 Sockanosset Cross Road to ensure not only its best use but to make sure it fits with our Chapel View, as well as Garden City Center. Topgolf brings an unparalleled brand of fun recognized instantly by golf enthusiasts, meeting planners and those who are seeking unique entertainment experiences.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins celebrated the groundbreaking during a ceremony Wednesday morning, accompanied by representatives of Topgolf and Carpionato Group.

“The start of construction on Topgolf in Cranston shows that Rhode Island is an attractive place to do business and is yet another example of the economic momentum we are seeing in the state,” McKee said.

The project has been in development for years. Carpionato Group first introduced plans for the facility in 2019 and the city approved the final master plan in 2020.

The venue is part of the Chapel View redevelopment project by Carpionato Group, which acquired the Sockanosset location in 1997. The company said it has worked closely with the R.I. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and the city for the reconstruction of the eastern section of Route 37 as part of the project.

“This destination facility will bring families and visitors to the city of Cranston. I have been working on this project since my time on the City Council, and I know that Topgolf will be an outstanding attraction in our city,” Hopkins said. “Cranston continues to see great interest from businesses and industries who want to develop due to our economic climate, sound infrastructure and our stable workforce.”

Topgolf, a Dallas-based company, operates entertainment centers featuring technology-driven golfing experiences in nearly 80 locations across the globe.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.