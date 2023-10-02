Topgolf Rhode Island will open Oct. 6

CRANSTON – It’s official, Topgolf Rhode Island will be accepting tee times later this week.

The modern golf entertainer announced Monday that the long-awaited facility at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road will open Oct 6.

“We could not be more excited for Topgolf Rhode Island to open its doors in Cranston,” Mayor Ken Hopkins said. “This will be the greatest sports and family entertainment venue to hit the state since the closing of Rocky Point.”

The company’s first New England location will feature 102 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay will be equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics.

“The opening of our Rhode Island venue is a huge milestone for us as it marks our entry into New England,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “We can’t wait to welcome the community and introduce the locals to our style of play, which welcomes golfers and non-golfers alike!”

The facility is expected to employ 500 people and will have food and drinks available for purchase. A full-service restaurant will also be on-site, featuring executive chefs.

“This venue will bring a new era of entertainment and leisure activities to Rhode Island, promising not only a fun opportunity for families and friends, but also jobs and economic growth for the community,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “I would like to thank the Carpionato Group, Mayor Hopkins and the city of Cranston for their work to bring Topgolf to our state. As an avid golfer myself, I can’t wait to try it out.”

However, the road to Topgolf’s arrival in Cranston was bumpy this past summer.

On July 13, Hopkins took exception that the venue was going to be called Topgolf Providence, instead of Topgolf Cranston.

“I told them specifically that the ACI [Adult Correctional Institutions] is in Cranston, Garden City is [in] Cranston, the Park Theatre is [in] Cranston … if they want to have it Topgolf Providence, take the poles down, take the building down and move it to Providence,” Hopkins told WPRI-TV CBS 12 back in July.

“I told them over a month ago we are adamant about the naming rights,” adding that the company hadn’t returned his calls in a month.

However, the company changed course the following day and renamed the site Topgolf Rhode Island.