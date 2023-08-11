Toray Plastics creates camaraderie among employees

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 6. Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

CEO (or equivalent): Ken Kurokawa, Chairman and CEO

Number of employees: 695

AN ON-SITE GYMNASIUM with Nautilus equipment, free weights and a full-size, regulation basketball court that’s currently free to all employees and retirees is just one of Toray Plastics (America) Inc.’s wellness offerings.

‘We’ve offered [employee assistance program] services to families of deceased employees for support and guidance.’

LISA AHART, vice president of U.S. corporate human resources

“A core group of people from different departments play basketball or volleyball at lunch,” said Lisa Ahart, the North Kingstown manufacturer’s vice president of U.S. corporate human resources. “They get exercise and … building that camaraderie is important for us.”

By encouraging competition among employees, the Virgin Pulse Wellness app builds participation and motivation, Ahart says. Some incentives include an annual $500 cashback maximum per employee.

Employees and their families have lifetime access to the company’s employee assistance program. Ahart says the EAP assists with mental health, child care and elder care issues.