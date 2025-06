Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – Tortilla Flats at 335 Hope St. has been sold. In a Facebook post Monday, longtime owners Joanne and Mat Vincent announced they have sold the well-known eatery to a group led by two employees and 'loyal flats fam & restaurateur' Guy Shaffer. "This is what we [and you!] hoped for … new ownership

In a Facebook post Monday, longtime owners Joanne and Mat Vincent announced they have sold the well-known eatery to a group led by two employees and ‘loyal flats fam & restaurateur’ Guy Shaffer.

“This is what we [and you!] hoped for … new ownership in the hands of people who know and love this place as much as we all do. I am beyond proud to pass the torch to longtime employees,” Joanne Vincent said in the post.

According to a report by WJAR-TV NBC 10, the Vincents are keeping the building but selling the restaurant, equipment and recipes.

Joanne Vincent began working at Tortilla Flats as a server in 1994. She quickly climbed the ranks to general manager two years later. In 2006, she bought the restaurant.

Her last night at the eatery will be June 27.

“It will be my last night and I would love to see as many of you as possible! It’s been an incredible 31 years and I can’t thank our Flats Family enough for the love and support!” Joanne Vincent said in the post. “The heart and soul of this Providence institution will carry on strong. You’ll still feel that same Flats spirit every time you walk through our doors – with a few exciting updates and fresh touches on the horizon!”