Total compensation in region increases 3.5% in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Total compensation in the Boston-Worcester-Providence, Mass.-R.I.-N.H.-Conn., Census Statistical Area increased 3.5% year over year in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.
Nationally, total compensation increased 2.7% in that time.
In the Boston-Worcester-Providence CSA, wages and salary – the largest component of total compensation – increased 3.9%, compared with a national increase of 3%.
In the larger Northeast region of the United States, total compensation rose 3.1% in 2019. Wages and salary in the region increased 3.5%.
