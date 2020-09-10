Townhouses under construction in Wayland Square in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Three townhouses are under construction in the Wayland Square neighborhood, with an adjoining commercial building to be converted to three additional townhouses.

The project at 81 South Angell St., approved by the Providence Zoning Board of Appeals in August 2019, is being developed by South Angell Development LLC and property owner Aref Shehadeh.

Eric Zuena, principal of ZDS Inc., is the architect.

The project required city approval because a new curb cut for access will be created on the Butler Avenue frontage. On South Angell Street, an existing curb cut will be closed.

The city’s Department of Planning and Development recommended a dimensional variance to allow the project to proceed.

