Train station sparks hope in city eyeing new direction

Positive economic changes don’t come easily in old mill cities, and Pawtucket has been no different. For every step forward, there’s often another backward. Even now, with a gleaming new soccer stadium to generate excitement, there’s a pall hanging over the city as a longtime major employer, Hasbro Inc., weighs a potential move out of state. But as this week’s cover story reports, there are other hopeful economic signs in the city centered around a 2-year-old train station that city and state leaders had to fight hard for. Unlike previously built train stops outside the city, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center has outperformed expectations from the start. Commuter rail trains served an estimated 50% more passengers there than expected last year. The state has responded by increasing the size of the parking lot. A building is also being added to boost amenities and add a police substation. City leaders say the station has also helped boost private investment in housing and commercial development. “In terms of economic and housing development, [the train station is] really the catalyst for growth in the city,” said Gaetan Kashala, the Pawtucket Foundation’s executive director. The station is also directly linked by buses on game days to the new soccer stadium that’s less than a mile away. Other downtown businesses have yet to see a boost in foot traffic, but city leaders are hopeful better marketing will lure more visitors from the station. Early signs for the station are overwhelmingly positive, however, for a city in desperate need of good economic news.