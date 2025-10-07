Travel green and get rewards – RIPTA launches yearlong Drive Less RI campaign

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority on Tuesday announced the start of its yearlong Drive Less RI Challenge
, meant to encourage both bus ridership and environmentally sustainable travel.
Trips via public transit, car pool, bicycle or even just walking can be logged in the Drive Less RI app, qualifying the user for weekly and quarterly prize giveaways, such as gift cards and larger rewards from contributors, including J.C. Penny, Michael’s, Anytime Fitness and Hobby Lobby.
Even one less single-occupancy vehicle trip per week can help reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. The app allows users to track their trips, match with car pools, and see their environmental and financial impact – such as gallons of gas saved, carbon dioxide emissions reduced and money saved. The app will be available on IOS, Android, Google Play and desktop.
The Drive Less RI Challenge will continue through Sept. 30, 2026, with ongoing events, social media engagement and special promotions.
For RIPTA, boosting ridership goes beyond environmental concerns. Facing a projected $32.6 million budget deficit this fiscal year, the agency had been contemplating cuts to more than 60 routes. The plan was tabled by RIPTA’s board of directors on Aug. 7 at the request of the governor.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Christopher Durand announced a reworked proposal
to get a handle on the agency’s $10 million operating deficit, including a one-time infusion of $3 million in state funds and reductions to the frequency of more than 40 “lower-ridership” routes.
McKee said the changes were needed to ensure fiscal responsibility and protect taxpayers footing the bill.
According to the administration, the $3 million “advance” from the state will be taken from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program and eventually replaced with a reallocation from RIPTA’s capital budget.