Treasurer Diossa Names Justin Maistrow Chief Investment Officer

General Treasurer James A. Diossa has announced Justin Maistrow as Chief Investment Officer. Maistrow has been a key member of Treasury’s investment team since 2017.

“Justin’s extensive knowledge and proven track record as a member of our investment team will be instrumental in driving the continued growth of the state’s portfolio. He is committed to ensuring that ERSRI members and all Rhode Islanders benefit from the exceptional performance of our financial assets,” said General Treasurer Diossa.

Maistrow is the past president and current board member of CFA Society Providence, serves on the Meeting Street Investment Committee, and was named a 2021 Rising Star by Institutional Investor. Maistrow has a degree in finance from Penn State University.