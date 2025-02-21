Treasury’s Investment Team welcomes Elizabeth Caldas as Deputy Chief Investment Officer

General Treasurer James A. Diossa welcomed Elizabeth Caldas as the new Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Rhode Island Treasury’s investment team, which manages the State’s entire investment portfolio, including pension assets. “I’m proud to welcome Elizabeth, a seasoned institutional investor whose extensive experience in asset management and private equity will help continue to strengthen Rhode Island’s investment portfolio,” said Treasurer Diossa. Previously, Caldas was an Investment Officer, Credit and Opportunistic & Absolute Return Strategy at the New York State Common Retirement Fund and served nine years as a Senior Investment Officer at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund; she has nearly three decades of experience in economic development and institutional investments.