Trinity Rep names Austin director of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism

PROVIDENCE – Monique Austin, a Boston native who has spent more than 20 years in higher education, was named Trinity Repertory Company’s new director of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism on Sept. 22.

Austin’s hiring comes as part of Trinity Rep’s efforts to address racial inequality and promote diversity and inclusion. In this new role, Austin, Trinity Rep said, will develop, organize, and implement equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism initiatives and strategies in support of Trinity Rep’s goals.

Before coming to Trinity Rep, Austin served in both academic affairs and student affairs at various colleges around New England, including the University of Massachusetts Boston, Bryant University, Curry College and Clark University, Trinity Rep said. The theater group also said that Austin spent some time as a teenager being part of the Young Critics Institute at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, which Austin says she credits for developing a love for the theater.

“I pride myself on being a servant leader, someone who is here to serve, actively engaged, and accessible,” Austin said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with board, artistic and executive directors, senior management team, staff, artists, and the larger community.”

