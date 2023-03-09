Trinity Rep partially relaxes COVID-19 mask requirement

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 masking policies are being relaxed at Trinity Repertory Company for audience members, to some extent.

The theater group announced late Wednesday that it has updated its masking policy where theatergoers are now encouraged, no longer required, to wear masks while taking in evening shows at Trinity Rep.

Trinity Rep since reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown had been a holdout still requiring masks for show attendees regardless of vaccination status. The Providence Performing Arts Center, the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre in Woonsocket and The Veterans Memorial Auditorium all have since stopped requiring masks.

However, the organization is still requiring attendees to wear masks for matinee performances. Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman said in an email Thursday to Providence Business News the mask requirement for matinees remains because the organization wants to ensure that audience members who “only feel comfortable attending if masks are required” still have an option to come to see shows at the theater.

“This allows an option for audience members to decide what level of safety feels most comfortable to them,” Liberman said, also noting that the Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre in Warwick has a similar policy.

Liberman also said the policy applies to Trinity Rep’s remaining shows – “The Inferior Sex” from March 16 through April 16, and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” from May 25 through June 25. She also said Trinity Rep has the right to change its policy “should circumstances require” it.

Liberman also noted that the theater group is offering patrons with tickets free exchanges into the performances of their choice, as well. If a theatergoer who has tickets for an evening show, that person can for free swap tickets for a matinee show – and vice versa. Patrons seeking exchanges can contact Trinity Rep’s box office, Liberman said.

