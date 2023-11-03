Trombly named director of National Offshore Wind Institute

FALL RIVER – Jessica Trombly, who previously served in a leadership role at the New Bedford Economic Development Council, has been named director of the National Offshore Wind Institute.

The program at Bristol Community College offers a comprehensive array of globally recognized training, to ensure the workforce has the skills and certifications required for careers in the offshore wind industry.

In her new role, Trombly will work collaboratively to manage the institute’s strategy, operations, partnerships, training portfolio and wind certifications.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University in Westfield, Mass., and is a graduate of the 2018 Leadership Southcoast Cohort.

During her time with the New Bedford Economic Development Council, Trombly led initiatives designed to build an expansive business development pipeline, in addition to managing the council’s communications strategy and community partnerships.

She has also served as the sustainability coordinator/project manager for New Bedford’s Energy Office, where she collaborated in developing the city’s NB Resilient sustainability plan.