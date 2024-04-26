Trophy maker has helped people celebrate moments, honor loved ones for decades

Stepping into World Trophies Co.’s shop on Silver Spring Street in Providence, you’ll likely be greeted by a 6-foot-tall bronze figure proudly perched atop a pedestal. But walking through the showroom, it’s clear the award manufacturer offers more than just traditional trophies. The walls are lined with custom plaques, colorful medals hang from the racks, glass and crystal awards of all shapes are perched on shelves – all awards commemorating a variety of moments from college sports and spelling bee successes to honoring loved ones. “What people think of as trophies has evolved immensely over the years,” said Peter Evangelista, owner and president of World Trophies. Evangelista, who bought the business from his family in 1987, recalled spending his summers assembling trophies in the shop with his two brothers. At the time, Evangelista admits he never envisioned pursuing a career in the trophy industry. But when Evangelista returned after graduating college while his father was eyeing retirement, he saw the business from a whole new perspective. “There was an opportunity for me here that I hadn’t ever realized as a child: I could own my own business,” Evangelista said. “I looked at it with adult eyes and said, ‘OK, I can do this. I can really grow this.’ ” As soon as he took over the company, Evangelista realized that in order to grow, he would need to invest in technology. So, over the years he added new machinery such as ultraviolet printers, laser engraving machines and sand-etching equipment. These technologies have opened whole new product lines for World Trophies, so the company can personalize almost any object from mugs and liquor bottles to candles and cutting boards. Awards can also be created in almost any shape a customer requests. “We couldn’t do that before,” Evangelista said while holding a custom plaque in the shape of Rhode Island College’s mascot. Each year Evangelista estimates World Trophies produces thousands of awards that are almost all created in house. But if there’s a request the company can’t create on its own, Evangelista says it leverages its network of manufacturers to get the pieces it needs. Among the company’s biggest customers are local colleges, high schools and corporations. But Evangelista said World Trophies serves customers throughout New England and the U.S., and recently won the Large Retailer of the Year award from the Awards and Personalization Association, which is the industry’s national trade association. Evangelista says he doesn’t have plans for expanding the space, but he hopes to reach more customers and is always looking for ways to improve the product lines. “We can’t lay down and get stagnant, so we’re always pushing forward,” Evangelista said. “We’re always looking for uniqueness.”Peter EvangelistaAward manufacturer275 Silver Spring St., Providence141967WND