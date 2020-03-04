WARWICK – The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center raised more than $15,000 at its inaugural A Toast to Trudeau’s Triumphs wine-tasting fundraiser held Feb. 7 at Gasbarro’s Wines in Providence, the nonprofit announced Feb. 11.

The funds were raised to help the organization, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. More than 80 business leaders and community supporters attended the event. The funds were raised via sponsors, ticket sales and raffles, the nonprofit said.

The Trudeau Center said Aram G. Garabedian, president of Bliss Properties Inc., made a “substantial personal donation” during the event. Additionally, the nonprofit said, Garabedian surprised those in attendance with an $8,000 challenge from Warwick Mall, in which the partners agreed to match donations “up to that amount” for the month of February. Proceeds from the gift and challenge will support the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van.

Trudeau Center CEO and President Judith A. Sullivan said in a statement the Toast to Trudeau’s Triumphs was a “record fundraising event to further bolster our mission.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.