‘Trump slump’ threatens tourism payoff from World Cup

With an upcoming FIFA World Cup being staged across the nation, 2026 was supposed to be a bumper year for tourism to the U.S. And yet, the tourism industry is worried. While the rest of the world saw a travel bump in 2025, the U.S. saw a downturn. The number of foreign tourists fell by 5.4%. Policy stances from the Trump administration on everything from immigration to tariffs, along with currency swings and stricter border controls, have seemingly proved a turnoff to international travelers. Travel from Canada fell by close to 30% in 2025. Travel from Australia, India and Western Europe has also shrunk. We believe the tourism decline could continue through 2026. The evidence appears clear: Washington’s policies are putting off would-be travelers. The impact of President Donald Trump’s policies is perhaps most pronounced when looking north of the border. According to the U.S. Travel Association, Canadian visitors generated approximately 20.4 million visits and roughly $20.5 billion in visitor spending in 2024, supporting about 140,000 U.S. jobs. Economic policies pursued by the Trump administration appear to be among the main reasons visitors are staying away. Multiple tariff announcements, along with tougher border-related rhetoric and an aggressive foreign policy, have contributed. Many foreigners report feeling unwelcome or uncertain about travel to the U.S. Meanwhile, exchange rates and inflation have further affected some aspiring travelers. The Canadian dollar weakened in 2025, making U.S. trips more expensive. The tourism outlook is a reason for concern. Julia Simpson, CEO and president of the industry association World Travel and Tourism Council, described the situation as a “wake-up call.” Arrivals to other top tourism destinations, including France, Greece, Mexico and Italy, are set to increase. “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign,” she said in May 2025. So what does that mean for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with 75% of the soccer matches being hosted across the United States? Traditionally, host nations benefit, but Trump’s foreign policy may undermine those expectations. A new visa integrity fee of $250 and plans for social media screening of some visitors make travel to the U.S. less attractive. And there are growing calls for a boycott following some of Trump’s policies. Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has suggested that fans avoid going to the World Cup.Bookings for flights and hotels were up after the dates and venues of games were announced in December. But political rhetoric is affecting travel decisions, especially given that fans from some specific countries may not be able to get visas. The U.S. government has imposed travel bans on Senegal, Ivory Coast, Iran and Haiti, all World Cup qualifiers. White House policies look unlikely to drastically change soon. And this causes concern for tourism professionals. Soccer fans tend to be passionate about following their national side. This could offset some of the impact of the Trump travel slump. Yet, with sky-high match ticket prices and the reputation of the U.S. as a tourism destination damaged, we believe it is unlikely that the sector will recover in 2026. Frédéric Dimanche is a professor and former director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Toronto Metropolitan University. Distributed by The Conversation and The Associated Press.