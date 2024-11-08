Trust, but verify gaming industry jobs, revenue

By
-
NEW PLAYERS: Bally’s Corp., which operates the Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort pictured above, has agreed to a buyout by its largest shareholder, a hedge fund. Its lottery partner, International Game Technology PLC, is selling its gaming and digital business to a private equity firm.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
NEW PLAYERS: Bally’s Corp., which operates the Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort pictured above, has agreed to a buyout by its largest shareholder, a hedge fund. Its lottery partner, International Game Technology PLC, is selling its gaming and digital business to a private equity firm.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Rhode Island long ago made its bet on gaming revenue flowing indefinitely into state coffers. That leaves state leaders with little choice but to believe Bally’s Corp. and International Game Technology PLC that a buyout of the former and a partial sale of the latter won’t hurt the Ocean State. If the two deals –

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR