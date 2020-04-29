Tufts Health Plan Foundation awards $45K to 3 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island-based nonprofits and a Fall River-based organization will receive $45,000 combined from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to support the community being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warwick-based House of Hope Community Development Corp. will receive $20,000 from the foundation, while Saint Elizabeth Community of East Greenwich will receive $10,000. The United Way of Fall River’s United We Help Greater Fall River COVID-19 Relief Fund will be the beneficiary of a $15,000 award, according to the foundation.

The latest round of grants is part of Tufts Health Plan Foundation’s commitment to contribute $1 million to community efforts supporting older residents impacted by the coronavirus. The foundation said the second round of funding, which totaled $345,000, focuses on housing and equity efforts in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

