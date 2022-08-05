Turowski honored for community building work in Newport

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

LINDSEY TUROWSKI, director of integrated marketing strategy and brand deployment within Salve Regina University’s Office of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs, was recently awarded the key to the city of Newport for her efforts in community building. Turowski was recognized for her leadership with local nonprofit RI Kickball, a sports league that creates social and…