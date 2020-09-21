Twin River casinos to resume 24-7 weekend operation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s two casinos will be open 24 hours a day on weekends starting Sept. 25, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. announced on Monday.

The move back to near-normal capacity means both Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and Twin River Tiverton Casino Hotel will resume their normal weekend schedules.

The casinos’ two hotels, however, will remain closed.

And all protocols associated with prevention of COVID-19 in the casinos will remain in effect. These include cleaning and sanitizing procedures and requiring customers to have their temperatures taken before entering. The guests also must provide a photo ID for contact tracing.

The company could not say what the immediate impact of the additional hours would mean for its employment.

Those numbers would not be updated until Sept. 30, according to the company.

As of this week, 950 of the 2,500-employee workforce are back working, said spokeswoman Patti Doyle. The remainder remain on furlough status.

