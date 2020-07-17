Twin River to reopen sportsbooks, restaurants on limited basis in both R.I. casinos

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. on Friday announced it will be reopening additional amenities at its casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton.

The two casinos’ sportsbooks will reopen on July 22 on a limited basis, from Wednesdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. The company noted that it has removed all furniture from the sportsbook location in Lincoln.

The racebook at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln will reopen on July 21 at 12:00 p.m. and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the grandstand area. Tiverton Hotel Casino’s racebook will remain closed for the time being.

Both casinos will also see restaurant reopenings. Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino Hotel and Casino Cafe & Grille at Tiverton Casino Hotel will reopen on July 21 with limited menus. They will be open Sunday-Thursday from 12 p.m., through 9 p.m. with expanded hours on Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 p.m. through 10 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The company noted that it will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, including social-distancing requirements, mask requirements and thermal temperature readings.