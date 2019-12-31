Two $1M homes sell in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN – Two separate homes on Highland Road were sold this week for a combined $3.6 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday.

The two-story, 4,672-square-foot home at 41 Highland Road was the highest of the two sales at $1.9 million. The property was previously owned by Robert and Shirley Pompei and was last assessed at $903,300, according to town records.

The two-story, 5,707-square-foot residence at 14 Highland Road was sold for $1.7 million. It is valued at $1.3 million, town records show, and was previously owned by William P. and Susan B. Carpenter.

The two homes were ranked No. 7 and No. 12 for highest sales in Charlestown this year, according to available data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

- Advertisement -

Mott & Chace represented both the buyers and sellers in each transaction. There is no word as to who the buyers were for the properties.