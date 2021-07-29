Two-acre waterfront property in Barrington sells for $1.5M

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

BARRINGTON – The property at 394 New Meadow Road has sold for $1.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., who represented the buyer. The 2-acre waterfront property features a 2,679-square-foot, four-bedroom home with three full bathrooms and one half bath, as well as a private guest house. The property also includes a boardwalk facing a…