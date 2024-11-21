Two-building New Shoreham property sells for $2M

NEW SHOREHAM – A residential property with more than 3,200 square feet of living space across two buildings on the north side of the town recently sold for nearly $2 million, according to public records.

The two-story home and detached two-story garage building at 1770 Corn Neck Road contain a total of five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

The main house, constructed in 1996 with a clapboard exterior, is 2,000 square feet and contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The separate 1,200-square-foot garage and cottage building, with a wood-shingle exterior, was built in 2010, according to property records. It contains two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Each building features wraparound wooden decks and outdoor stairs from the ground to the second floor, according to property records.

The property also comes with a whirlpool and central air conditioning in both homes.

The property was most recently valued by New Shoreham assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.7 million, with $466,600 of that attributed to the property’s 1.86 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Kay McAleer and Wendy Crawford, sales associates for Lila Delman Compass, according to the Zillow listing for the property. The buyer was represented by Steven Alviti, of Edge Realty RI LLC, according to the listing.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Block Island home was sold by Jean Payne and Edward Payne. The property was purchased by Shannon Dauksis and Joseph Dauksis, of Westwood, Mass., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.