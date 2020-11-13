Two indicted on bribery charges related to Taunton casino plans

TAUNTON – The chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture firm were both indicted on charges related to their plans to build a resort and casino in the city, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Cedric Cromwell, of Attleboro, the chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and David DeQuattro, of Warwick, owner of RGB Architects, were indicted on two counts of accepting or paying a bribe as an agent, or to an agent, of an American Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery. Cromwell was also indicted on four counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.

According to the indictment, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s Gaming Authority, led by Cromwell, contracted with DeQuattro’s architecture and design company for the tribe’s plans to build a resort casino in Taunton. It was alleged that between July 26, 2014 and May 18, 2017, the architecture firm, through DeQuattro, provided Cromwell with a series of payments and benefits totaling $57,549. The DOJ claimed that in return, the architecture firm was paid nearly $5 million under its contract with the gaming authority.

The DOJ said that the alleged bribes included $44,000 in personal checks, a used Bowflex Revolution home gym and a paid-for weekend stay at a Boston hotel.

“Instead of working honestly on behalf of the Mashpee Wampanoags as their duly elected representative, Cedric Cromwell is accused of using his position … to enrich himself by extorting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes and engaging in a conspiracy with David DeQuattro to commit bribery. These allegations are extremely troubling and indicate a disdain for the rule of law,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Both men’s alleged actions undercut the efforts of hard-working tribe members and betrayed their trust. Cases like this fuel our commitment to rooting out public corruption, and as our investigation continues, we urge anyone with information to contact us.”