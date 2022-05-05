Two Little Compton homes each sell for more than $4M

LITTLE COMPTON – In the town’s biggest residential real estate deals so far this year, two homes in Little Compton recently sold for more than $4 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the buyers in both transactions.

A 3.8-acre estate at 301 West Main Road overlooking the Sakonnet River, including a two-story classic shingle-style colonial home, sold for $4.25 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which also represented the seller in the deal.

Known as “Wildflowers,” the 9,045-square-foot home was built in 1927 and includes eight bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Separately, a 4,221-square-foot home at 696 K West Main Road sold for $4.1 million, said Lila Delman Compass, in a recent announcement about the deals. Built in 2004 on a 2.2-acre lot, the two-story, stone and cedar home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, overlooking conserved land, Briggs Marsh and the Atlantic Ocean, according to the real estate firm.

“Little Compton is one of Rhode Island’s best-kept secrets,” said Kendra Toppa, the Newport County sales manager for Lila Delman Compass.

“We love where we live and feel fortunate to share our town with buyers who feel the same way,” said Lila Delman Compass sales associate Lisa Haffenreffer, who represented the buyer in the 696 K West Main Road deal. “The buyer of 696 K West Main Road had fond memories of her summers here in Little Compton while visiting her grandparents. We are excited to welcome her back to this special place.”

The “Wildflowers” estate includes a grand entry hall that leads to large living rooms and dining rooms with high ceilings, several fireplaces and “period architectural detailing,” the real estate firm said. The bedrooms and office space are on the second floor. In the backyard, there’s an in-ground pool, a pool house and a sauna, surrounded by stone walls, trees and perennial gardens.

The “Wildflowers” estate was last valued by town assessors in 2021 as being worth $3.62 million. The home was sold by Misqui Nittauke Farm Inc. to Patricia Ross, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record provided online through the office of the Little Compton town clerk.

The 696 K West Main Road property includes a large foyer leading into the living room and open dining room with a view of the water, according to Lila Delman Compass. The home’s primary suite has a door leading outside to the gardens behind the property, the real estate firm said.

The West Main Road property was last valued by town assessors in 2021 as being worth $3.53 million. The home was sold by James D. Funnell Jr., as successor to the Eleanor A. Byers 2006 Revocable Living Trust, along with Wells Fargo Bank, to Nancy Mulligan, trustee of the House on Briggs Marsh Trust, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.