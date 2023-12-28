U.S. applications for jobless benefits rise but labor market remains solid

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but not enough to raise concern about the labor market or broader economy. Jobless claims rose to 218,000 for the week ending Dec. 23, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups…