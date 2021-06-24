U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo sells home in College Hill for $1.2M

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and her husband, Andrew Moffit, have sold their six-bedroom home on the East Side for $1.2 million, according to a property summary published by Residential Properties Ltd.

The house at 125 Morris Ave., in the College Hill neighborhood, was the home of the former governor and her family since March 2013. They purchased the 4,591-square-foot home for $471,500, according to Providence real estate records. The mortgage on the home was discharged in April 2020.

The 2 ½-story house was built in 1913 in a gambrel style and has hardwood flooring, central air conditioning and a renovated kitchen, according to the city records. It sits on a quarter-acre lot.

The property was sold on June 21 by Residential Properties sales associate James DeRentis. He is one of the top real estate agents in Providence and is the husband of Brett Smiley, Raimondo’s former chief of staff.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately known because the new deed had not been filed.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.