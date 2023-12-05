U.S. job openings fall to lowest level since March 2021 as labor market cools

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers posted 8.7 million job openings in October, the fewest since March 2021, in a sign that hiring is cooling in the face of higher interest rates yet remains at a still-healthy pace. The Labor Department's report said Tuesday that openings were down significantly from 9.4 million in September. Layoffs were…