U.S. middle-market M&A confidence hits 6-year high, Citizens survey finds

By
-
THE CITIZENS 2026 M&A Outlook, which surveyed 276 companies and 124 private equity firms, found that 58% of executives now describe the mergers and acquisitions landscape as strong.

PROVIDENCE – Confidence in the U.S. middle-market mergers and acquisitions environment has surged to a six-year high, according to a new survey from Citizens Financial Group published Tuesday. The Citizens 2026 M&A Outlook, which surveyed 276 companies and 124 private equity firms, found that 58% of executives now describe the mergers and acquisitions landscape as

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR