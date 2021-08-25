U.S. Navy clothing and textile webinar aims to develop new technologies, create connections

PROVIDENCE – 401 Tech Bridge, the Naval X Northeast Tech Bridge, the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network and the North Carolina Military Business Center will convene a U.S. Navy clothing and textile research facility virtual workshop from Aug. 25-26.

The Naval Supply Systems Command, Navy Exchange Service Command and Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility will look to create connections with industry and academia. The goal is to further develop new and emerging technologies and concepts within dress clothing, military uniforms, protective clothing, textile and clothing testing, and design or pattern development.

The sessions will feature speakers and panel discussions with experts from the Navy Supply Systems Command, Naval Exchange Services Command and Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility on uniforms, protective clothing, testing, materials and business development.

Topics will include opportunities for small-business development, areas of applied research and potential areas of basic research that can be applied toward Navy and military requirements.

The virtual forum will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days on the Zoom for Government platform. Login credentials will be emailed prior to the event. Registration can be made here.

