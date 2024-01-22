U.S. Sailing Association sues 3 former members, AmericaOne

Updated Jan. 22 at 4:31 p.m.

By
-
THE U.S. SAILING Association, the sport’s national governing body, is suing three of its former members and AmericaOne Inc. for allegedly stealing trade secrets and breaches of contracts, according to a report in Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly. 

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Sailing Association, the sport’s national governing body, is suing three of its former members and AmericaOne Inc. for allegedly stealing trade secrets and breaches of contracts, according to a report in Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly.  In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the Bristol-based U.S. Sailing Association accuses American yachtsmen

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR