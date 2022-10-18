UBS hires adviser team in Providence to manage $1B in client assets

PROVIDENCE – UBS Private Wealth Management recently hired a five-person team responsible for $1 billion in client assets to expand its Providence firm, according to a news release.

The Narragansett Bay Group is led by private wealth advisers Joseph P. Tamburini, Nancy A. Pasquariello and Nathan J. Hickney. The team also includes Jennifer Hickney, senior wealth strategy associate, and Patrick Monahan, client service associate.

The group joins UBS’ Northeast private wealth market and supports the company’s growing presence in the region for high and ultrahigh net worth clients, Northeast market head Julie Fox said in a statement.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

