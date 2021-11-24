UMass Dartmouth again named among nation’s environmentally responsible colleges

DARTMOUTH – For the 10th consecutive year, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth has been named as one of the most environmentally responsible colleges across the U.S. by The Princeton Review.

UMass Dartmouth said it was among 420 colleges across the country that were selected by The Princeton Review for its 2022 edition of its Guide to Green Colleges. The Review’s editors analyzed more than 25 data points to select the schools, UMass Dartmouth said.

The university said that over the past year, it upgraded its campus infrastructure to operate more environmentally friendly. UMass Dartmouth also said it partnered with Eversource Energy to upgrade fluorescent lighting to more efficient LED bulbs.

Additionally, UMass Dartmouth operates a 520-kilowatt battery storage system that, along with other measures, reduces electrical load from the grid during peak usage times.

“We strongly recommend UMass Dartmouth to students who care about the environment [and] want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, in a statement. “UMassD offers excellent academics and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability that is exemplary on many counts.”

