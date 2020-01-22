UMass Dartmouth introduces interior architecture bachelor’s program

DARTMOUTH – University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s College of Visual and Performing Arts has introduced its new Bachelor of Science in interior architecture and design program.

The university announced via Twitter on Dec. 16 that the Mass. Board of Higher Education approved the program, which the university says is the only accredited program of its kind at a public university in New England.

Students in the program will learn contemporary design techniques, have access to design technology, build a personal portfolio and gain workplace experience via internships, UMass Dartmouth said. Students will also be eligible to complete the three-part National Council for Interior Design Qualifications exam and receive national certification.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.

