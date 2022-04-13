UMass Dartmouth gets $30M to upgrade Liberal Arts Building

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts has been awarded $30 million in funding from the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to modernize one of the campus’ main academic buildings, the university announced Wednesday.

UMass Dartmouth said the money will be used to upgrade the Liberal Arts Building, which houses the majority of classes for the College of Arts & Sciences. The building, in addition to being the oldest academic facility on the UMass Dartmouth campus, serves all undergraduate students and houses classrooms, faculty offices and student-facing services, the university said.

The enhancements, UMass Dartmouth said, will include new HVAC systems, significant upgrades in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new roof and new mechanical cooling upgrades to make the building more energy efficient.

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller said in a statement Wednesday that the funding for the renovations will impact every first-year UMassD student as they take their foundational courses in an upgraded facility that supports student learning. “This investment will make a major difference in the lives of our students and educational attainment in our region,” he said.

