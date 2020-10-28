UMass Dartmouth receives additional $4.2M from Navy for marine-tech research

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth has received another substantial grant from the U.S. Navy to finance research projects through its Marine and UnderSea Technology research program, the school announced Wednesday.

The $4.2 million in new funds UMass Dartmouth received for the program, which is in partnership with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, is in addition to the $4.6 million the university received in February. To date, the U.S. Navy has awarded UMass Dartmouth 21 grants since 2015, totaling $14 million, the university said.

UMass Dartmouth said the latest funding will create new opportunities for regional collaborations across academia, military and industry. It also hopes to address issues related to naval relevance regarding batteries, acoustics, composite materials, autonomy marine robotics, machine learning and other problems.

The MUST program was established to address Navy and defense-industry needs by developing faculty research and an employment pipeline, UMass Dartmouth said.

In a statement, UMass Dartmouth Acting Chancellor Mark Preble said he is proud that the university’s faculty uses their research expertise to “foster regional industry collaborations that continuously build a blue economy business and innovation ecosystem.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.