UMass Law, Springfield College launch accelerated law degree program

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts School of Law and Springfield College are both launching a new accelerated law degree program.

UMass Law said pre-law students will spend three years working toward their undergraduate degree at Springfield College before enrolling at UMass Law to take their law courses. Students will earn their bachelor’s and law degrees in six years, rather than the traditional seven, UMass Law said.

The program, UMass Law said, will help save students thousands of dollars in tuition and living expenses.

UMass Law Dean Eric Mitnick said in a statement that Springfield College’s support of legal education through its pre-law program and commitment to the region is a “natural pairing for UMass Law that will lead to student success and community impact.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.