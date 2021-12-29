UMass system mandates COVID-19 boosters for students, employees

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts is the latest local college to announce it will make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots mandatory for students and faculty.

Unlike most of the other schools, however, UMass did not announce any deadlines for the boosters.

“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” President Marty Meehan said on Tuesday in a statement. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death.”

Approximately 320 employees in the president’s office are among those required to get a booster shot as soon as reasonably possible after they become eligible, which is six months following the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot regimens and two months after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson single-shot, according to the university.

The UMass system has five campuses, including UMass Dartmouth, with 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff.

Providence College, Roger Williams University, Bryant University, Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University, Salve Regina University, the University of Rhode Island and Johnson & Wales University are all also requiring booster shots.