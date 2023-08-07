Under new name, medical education company opens Fall River center

FALL RIVER – Bioskills of the North East has launched a fully equipped training center in Fall River to provide testing, training and skills enhancement to medical device companies and surgical teams in the region.

The company was formerly known as the PC Institute for Medical Education.

Bioskills of the North East said the new name reflects its effort to transform into a facilitator of health care innovation and advancement, and its increased medical and surgical education training options.

“Medical device companies and surgical teams have a lot riding on research and development or skills training,” said CEO Richard Mateus. “Their success depends on the quality and safety of their products and the skills of their teams. Our expanded training options reflect our commitment to helping clients maximize revenue and ensure the implementation of best practices in our surgical suite as a specialized and supportive facility partner.”

Bioskills of the North East says it helps plan and oversee events of all sizes, combining service, cutting-edge technology, and tools and extensive lab capabilities for education. The 20,000-square-foot Center for Medical Innovation multipurpose center at 227 Pleasant St., Fall River, features multiple state-of-the-art lab spaces and a fully trained and supportive staff.

“Setting up a bioskills testing or surgical skills training event can be challenging for any organization,” said Victor Machado, executive director of operations. “The BONE team is proud to deliver a hands-on experience at our fully equipped specialty laboratories to assist with FDA [Food and Drug Administration] testing compliance, a private OR [operating room] suite, livestreaming capabilities, and more to ensure test accuracy, reliability and reproducibility for faster time-to-market.”

The company’s training center features 24 surgical stations, a flexible dining space, configurable meeting rooms, a spacious lounge area and coffee station, and other amenities for gathering such as networking events, lectures and catered functions. The company says it is able to source, procure and store biological specimens, and the facility features global audiovisual capabilities for recording and broadcasting remote meetings.

In addition to its bioskills training, the company says its lab space can be used for small-group active, scenario-based or skills-based training opportunities for health care, education and public safety professionals in a fully equipped medical simulation center. The company also says it can offer specialized education designed for emergency medical services and nursing personnel, providing training that will result in the best possible patient care and outcomes.