Unemployment rate in Providence metro rises to 4.6% in January

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.6% in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up from 3.5% in December and 3.8% in January 2022
Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in January was 4.1%, the same as a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in November than a year earlier in 218 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 148 areas and unchanged in 23 areas.
There were 32,864 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in January, up from 26,940 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 718,687 in January, an increase from 702,657 one year prior.
In the New Bedford metro area in January, the unemployment rate was 5.2%, up from 4.4% in December but down from 6.1% in January 2023.
There were 4,384 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in January, down from 5,202 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 84,901 in January, an increase from 84,587 one year prior.