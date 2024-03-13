Unemployment rate in Providence metro rises to 4.6% in January

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 4.6% in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's up from 3.5% in December and 3.8% in January 2022

There were 32,864 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in January, up from 26,940 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 718,687 in January, an increase from 702,657 one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in January, the unemployment rate was 5.2%, up from 4.4% in December but down from 6.1% in January 2023.

