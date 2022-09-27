UNFI reports $248M profit in fiscal 2022

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. earned a profit of $248 million for its fiscal year that ended July 31, or $4.07 per share, up from a $149 million profit one year prior, or $2.48 per share, the company reported Tuesday.

Revenue for the year totaled $28.9 billion, an increase from $27 billion one year prior.

“Our fourth quarter capped a year of improving operational performance driving strong financial results. Our commitment to delivering higher customer-service levels amidst significant industry and economic uncertainty helped us achieve market share gains,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. “As we look to the new fiscal year, we see great opportunity to further harness our competitive advantages, including our scale, network, data, diversification and talent, to continue to improve our execution and drive ever-higher levels of value for our customers, suppliers, associates and our shareholders.”

UNFI segment revenue in the 2022 fiscal year:

The company said it logged $12.5 billion in sales to chains, a 3.8% increase year over year.

Sales to independent retailers totaled $7.3 billion, a 10.9% increase from one year prior.

Sales to “supernatural” retailers, including Whole Foods, totaled $5.7 billion, a 13.2% increase year over year.

Retail sales totaled $2.46 billion, a rise of 1.1% year over year.

Sales classified as “other” totaled $2.4 billion, an increase of 4% from one year prior.

The company reported a profit of $39 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, or 63 cents per diluted share, a decline from $43 million one year prior, or 69 cents per diluted share.

Quarterly revenue totaled $7.27 billion, an 8% decline year over year.