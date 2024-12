We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Few Rhode Islanders are planning to spend more on holiday gifts in 2024 than they did last year, according to a poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

The poll, released on Nov. 26, found

Ocean State residents are generally pessimistic about their household incomes in the coming year. Home heating costs remain a significant concern, with 7 in 10 worried about energy costs this winter.

Only 4% of Rhode Island adults say they plan to spend more on holiday presents this year, 47% plan on spending less than last year, and 49% plan on spending about the same.

About 14% percent of Rhode Island residents think their household is better off financially than they were a year ago, 45% think their household is about the same financially and 41% think their household is worse off financially than it was a year ago, according to the poll.

The poll also showed that Republicans are becoming optimistic and Democrats becoming

pessimistic over their expectations for the national economy.

Most Republicans polled, 64%, say that they are worse off financially than they were a year ago, down from 87% who said this was true for them in May, while 47% of independents say the same, down from 71% in May. Only 24% of Democrats say they are worse off than a year ago, largely unchanged since 19% in May.

Looking ahead, only 28% of Rhode Islanders expect their personal finances will be better a year from now, 36% think they will be worse off, and 36% think their finances will be about the same. In May 2024, only 19% expected to be better off while 28% expected to be worse off, according to those polled.

The “Ocean State Poll,” conducted by The Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire, surveyed 567 Rhode Islanders between Nov. 15-19. The margin of error is 4.1%