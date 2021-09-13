Union members vote to ratify 3-year nurses’ contract at Our Lady of Fatima

PROVIDENCE – Nurses at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital have voted to ratify a three-year contract with Prospect CharterCare, which owns the hospital.

Members of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals Local 5110, which represents the nurses at Our Lady of Fatima, voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of the contract on Sept. 2, according to the union.

The retroactive agreement began on July 30 and extends through July 30, 2024.

“We are proud to have reached an historic agreement that provides our nurses with job security, wage increases, a cost of living adjustment, a freeze on health insurance costs until 2024, student debt relief for new nurses, and most importantly, a first-of-its kind in Rhode Island staffing grid that ensures the safety of patients and nurses through safe nurse-to-patient ratios,” said Local 5110 President Laura McQuesten.

She added that the group believes the contract will help draw and retain well-qualified nurses at the hospital.

“After one of the most difficult years we have ever experienced as nurses – working on the front lines during a worldwide health crisis – our members are very pleased to be working under a contract that gives us the respect and dignity we deserve,” McQuesten said.

