United Way awards 45 nonprofits $10M to address racial equity

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. on Tuesday announced it has awarded $10 million in grants to 45 local nonprofits over the next three years to help build racial equity in the state.

The organization says the grants were awarded from its Community Impact Fund. The grantmaking is part of United Way’s Live United 2025 strategic plan, which is a $100 million commitment over the next five years to build racial equity and opportunity for all Rhode Island residents.

United Way says organizations were invited to apply for up to $75,000 in annual funding through 2026. The organization received 238 grant applications totaling $17.8 million in funding requests, the United Way said.

“Taking on our state’s biggest challenges, like building racial equity, requires big investments in the most innovative nonprofit organizations in our state” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “With the support of our donors, sponsors, and corporate champions, we are driving changes in our state that benefit every Rhode Islander. Our grantees are our partners in this work and in our mission to realize a thriving Rhode Island, and we a proud to work together for a better Rhode Island.”

The organizations that received funding from the United Way are listed here.

