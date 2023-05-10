United Way of R.I. starts search for nonprofit resource center director

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has opened the application window seeking candidates to become the inaugural director of the organization’s nonprofit resource center.

The nonprofit says the resource center is currently being developed and incubated within United Way. In March, the United Way received a $1 million commitment from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to help accelerate developing the business model for the resource center. There is potential the center will spin off as its own 501(c)3 organization in the future, the United Way said.

The resource center’s new director, the United Way said, will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for the center’s development and growth, in alignment with the center’s mission and values. Plus, the resource center’s director will facilitate the development of the center’s strategic plan and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of Rhode Island’s nonprofit sector, according to the United Way.

“This is a transformational moment for all Rhode Island nonprofits and a testament to the passion and drive of hundreds upon hundreds of people who worked tirelessly to get us here,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “While there is more to be done, the excitement is palpable and for good reason.”

- Advertisement -

Prospective applicants can apply online for the director’s position – which has a salary range between $75,000 and $90,000.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.