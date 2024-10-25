Mission:
United Way of Rhode Island Inc. unites the community and resources to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.
Year founded:
1926
Top executive:
Cortney Nicolato, CEO and president
2023 revenue:
$23 million
BOARD MEMBERS
Paola Fernandez, board chair
Senior vice president and community development officer, Centreville Bank
Barbara Chernow, board treasurer
Former executive vice president of finance and administration, Brown University
Christopher Sabitoni, board secretary
New England assistant regional manager, Laborers’ International Union of North America, New England regional office
Carolyn Belisle
Vice president, corporate social responsibility, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
Marcela Betancur
Executive directorLatino Policy Institute
Anthony Botelho
Executive vice president and chief commercial lending officer, The Washington Trust Co.
Michelle Carr
Executive director, Leadership Rhode Island
Charles “Chachi” Carvalho
Chief equity officer, City of Pawtucket
Paige Clausius-Parks
Executive director, Rhode Island KIDS COUNT
Wes Cotter
Director of corporate communications, Gilbane Inc.
Joanne Daly
Senior vice president and financial adviser, Morgan Stanley
Jayne Donegan
Senior executive counsel and assistant secretary, Textron Inc.
Sean Edmund Rogers
Dean, University of Rhode Island College of Business
Courtney Hawkins
Chief operating officer, City of Providence
Junior Jabbie
CEO and president, Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc.
Dolph L. Johnson Jr.
Former executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hasbro Inc.
Kate N. Kishfy
Founder, Sylvia & Kishfy LLC
Srinivasan Krishnamurthy
Chief strategy and information officer, FM
Sarah Latham
Executive vice president, finance and administration, Brown University
Yahaira “Jay” Placencia
Senior vice president and private client adviser, Bank of America Corp.
Gregg Perry
President, The Perry Group
Ramona Royal
Assistant vice president and administrative officer of diversity, equity and inclusion, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Rena Sheehan
Vice president of clinical strategy and implementation, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
Suresh Swaminathan
Chief operating officer, Teknor Apex Co.